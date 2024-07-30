Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB in India is Rs. 34,599 . This is the Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green. ...Read More Read Less
