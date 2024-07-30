Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Price : ₹34,599 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 34,599 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB now with free delivery.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 34,599 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB now with free delivery.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB Variants & Price

The price for the Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB in India is Rs. 34,599 . This is the Realme 13 Pro Plus 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check