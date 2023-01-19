Realme 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 3 Summary

Realme 3 was launched in 2019 as a budget smartphone by Realme. The back of the Realme 3 has a dual tone gradient with a unibody design. It is 8.3mm thick and weighs around 175g. The smartphone is available in four colours: Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, Classic Black, and Diamond Red.



Price



The Realme 3 comes in two RAM and storage configurations, 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB and was available for a price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively at its release.



Storage



There are two internal storage options for the Realme 3: 32GB and 64GB. MicroSD cards can be used to enhance the capacity up to 256GB.



Display



The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch (15.8-cm) HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. 1520 x 720 pixels is the screen resolution and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



Realme 3 runs ColorOS v6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a 12 nanometer 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor.



Camera



Along with the flash, the smartphone has a 13MP front camera (1.12m pixels) and a dual camera combination of 13MP+2MP on the back (5P Lens with f/1.8 aperture). PDAF Fast Focusing, Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode are amongst the functions available on the dual rear camera. AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Facial Unlock are amongst the features available on the front camera. The cameras can record video in 1080p (30fps), 720p (30fps), and Slo-Mo (90fps / 720p) resolutions.



Battery



Realme 3 is powered by a 4230mAh battery and comes with a 5V 2A charger in the box.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Nokia 5.1 Plus are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



Additionally, dual nano-SIM slots, dual VoLTE, 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS/Gnolass, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio port are amongst the connectivity choices available in the Realme 3. E-compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, accelerometer sensor, fingerprint sensor, and OTG are amongst the smartphone's multiple sensors.



Reference-



https://www.realme.com/in/realme3/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-3-review-2002246%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off