 Realme 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 3

    Realme 3

    Realme 3 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 3 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4230 mAh
    Realme 3 Summary

    Realme 3 was launched in 2019 as a budget smartphone by Realme. The back of the Realme 3 has a dual tone gradient with a unibody design. It is 8.3mm thick and weighs around 175g. The smartphone is available in four colours: Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, Classic Black, and Diamond Red.

    Price

    The Realme 3 comes in two RAM and storage configurations, 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB and was available for a price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively at its release.

    Storage

    There are two internal storage options for the Realme 3: 32GB and 64GB. MicroSD cards can be used to enhance the capacity up to 256GB.

    Display

    The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch (15.8-cm) HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. 1520 x 720 pixels is the screen resolution and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    Realme 3 runs ColorOS v6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a 12 nanometer 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

    Camera

    Along with the flash, the smartphone has a 13MP front camera (1.12m pixels) and a dual camera combination of 13MP+2MP on the back (5P Lens with f/1.8 aperture). PDAF Fast Focusing, Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode are amongst the functions available on the dual rear camera. AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Facial Unlock are amongst the features available on the front camera. The cameras can record video in 1080p (30fps), 720p (30fps), and Slo-Mo (90fps / 720p) resolutions.

    Battery

    Realme 3 is powered by a 4230mAh battery and comes with a 5V 2A charger in the box.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Nokia 5.1 Plus are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    Additionally, dual nano-SIM slots, dual VoLTE, 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS/Gnolass, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio port are amongst the connectivity choices available in the Realme 3. E-compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, accelerometer sensor, fingerprint sensor, and OTG are amongst the smartphone's multiple sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme3/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-3-review-2002246%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 3 Price in India

    Realme 3 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme 3 is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 4230 mAh
    Battery
    • 02h 37m 40s
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 4230 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    Design
    • 75.6 mm
    • 156.1 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 175 grams
    • Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, Classic Black
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 80.9 %
    • 88.3 %
    • 19:9
    • 271 ppi
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • 3
    • Yes
    • March 12, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Realme UI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • 26.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Realme 3