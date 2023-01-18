 Realme 5i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 5i from HT Tech. Buy Realme 5i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Realme 5i Summary

    The Realme 5i was launched in 2020. It is a stylish powerhouse that comes with an ultra-wide quad camera set-up, massive battery, powerful processor and reverse charging technology. The smartphone weighs 195g and measures 9.0mm in thickness. It comes in 2 color variants: Aqua Blue and Forest Green. The smartphone runs the ColorOS 6.0.1 operating system and is powered by Android 9.

    Price

    The Realme 5i at its release was priced at Rs 8,999 for its lone model with 4GB RAM.

    Storage

    The Realme 5i comes in a single configuration, with EMMC 5.1 internal storage, having a capacity of 64GB. A microSD card with a capacity of up to 256GB can be used to extend storage.

    Display

    The front of the Realme 5i features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a small water drop notch and has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone's display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has curved edges. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, with 269 ppi pixel density.

    Processor

    The Realme 5i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. This SoC has the same Kryo 260 cores as the Snapdragon 660 and is based on an 11 nm fabrication process, making it more power efficient. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.

    Camera

    The Realme 5i has four cameras on the back. The 12MP primary camera has an f/1.8 aperture and it also includes an 8MP wide angle lens with a 119-degree field of view. A 2MP Portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera also feature in the quad-camera setup. A 13MP front-facing camera is available for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.

    Battery

    A 5000mAh battery powers the Realme 5i and it comes with a USB Type-C charging support.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 50A and Tecno Spark 7T are amongst Realme 5i's rival phones in this price segment.

    Other features

    Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, support for four satellite navigation systems, USB-OTG, FM radio, and the standard array of sensors are amongst the Realme 5i's other features.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-5i/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-5i-review-india-price-2161764%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 5i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • 02h 44m 07s
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9 mm
    • 75 mm
    • 195 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 164.4 mm
    • Aqua Blue, Forest Green
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • 82.73 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 89 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    • ColorOS
    • 5i
    • Yes
    • January 15, 2020 (Official)
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.180 W/kg, Body: 0.631 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • 11 nm
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 24.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Realme 5i