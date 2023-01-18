Realme 5i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme 5i Summary

The Realme 5i was launched in 2020. It is a stylish powerhouse that comes with an ultra-wide quad camera set-up, massive battery, powerful processor and reverse charging technology. The smartphone weighs 195g and measures 9.0mm in thickness. It comes in 2 color variants: Aqua Blue and Forest Green. The smartphone runs the ColorOS 6.0.1 operating system and is powered by Android 9.



Price



The Realme 5i at its release was priced at Rs 8,999 for its lone model with 4GB RAM.



Storage



The Realme 5i comes in a single configuration, with EMMC 5.1 internal storage, having a capacity of 64GB. A microSD card with a capacity of up to 256GB can be used to extend storage.



Display



The front of the Realme 5i features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a small water drop notch and has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone's display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has curved edges. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, with 269 ppi pixel density.



Processor



The Realme 5i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. This SoC has the same Kryo 260 cores as the Snapdragon 660 and is based on an 11 nm fabrication process, making it more power efficient. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.



Camera



The Realme 5i has four cameras on the back. The 12MP primary camera has an f/1.8 aperture and it also includes an 8MP wide angle lens with a 119-degree field of view. A 2MP Portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera also feature in the quad-camera setup. A 13MP front-facing camera is available for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.



Battery



A 5000mAh battery powers the Realme 5i and it comes with a USB Type-C charging support.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 50A and Tecno Spark 7T are amongst Realme 5i's rival phones in this price segment.



Other features



Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, support for four satellite navigation systems, USB-OTG, FM radio, and the standard array of sensors are amongst the Realme 5i's other features.



Reference-



https://www.realme.com/in/realme-5i/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-5i-review-india-price-2161764%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off