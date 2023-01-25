 Realme 9 5g Se 8gb Ram Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 9 5G SE 8GB RAM

    Realme 9 5G SE 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme 9 5g Se 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Dart, 30W: 50 % in 25 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.1
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 199 grams
    • 75.8 mm
    • Starry Glow, Azure Glow
    • 164.4 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 90.8 %
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 600 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 144 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.39 %
    • 400 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • March 14, 2022 (Official)
    • realme
    • 9 5G SE 8GB RAM
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.159 W/kg, Body: 1.028 W/kg
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 642L
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Realme 9 5g Se 8gb Ram