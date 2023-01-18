Realme C1 2019 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C1 2019 Realme C1 2019 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C1 2019 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C1 2019 now with free delivery.