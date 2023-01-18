 Realme C1 2019 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C1 2019

    Realme C1 2019 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C1 2019 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C1 2019 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Realme C1 2019 Price in India

    Realme C1 2019 price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Realme C1 2019 is Rs.7,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme C1 2019 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 4230 mAh
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4230 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • Deep Black, Ocean Blue
    • 75.6 mm
    • 156.2 mm
    • 168 grams
    • 8.2 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 88.8 %
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 80.85 %
    • 271 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes with notch
    • 19:9
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • No
    • February 5, 2019 (Official)
    • C1 2019
    • No
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.305 W/kg, Body: 0.720 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 506
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 21.2 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme C1 2019