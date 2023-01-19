 Realme C1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C1

    Realme C1

    Realme C1 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C1 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,990
    16 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Realme C1 Summary

    Realme C1 was released in 2018. It's a budget smartphone with glossy design, notch display, dual rear camera configuration and big battery. The ColorOS 5.1 runs on top of Android 8.1 in Realme C1. The smartphone is 8.2mm thick and weighs around 168g. It comes in two colour variants: Navy Blue and Mirror Black.

    Price

    The Realme C1 was priced at Rs 6,999 for the base model with 2+16GB configuration at its release. The other variants with 2+32GB and 3+32GB configuration were available for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

    Storage

    The Realme C1 comes in three different configurations, having an internal storage of 16GB and 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme C1 is equipped with a HD+ (1520×720) display. The display is 6.2 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a pixel density of 411ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    The Realme C1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core processor, based on 14nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 506 graphic card.

    Camera

    The Realme C1 has a dual rear camera arrangement of 13MP and 2MP sensors that offers a resolution of 4128 x 3096 pixels. It has a physical aperture of F2.2 and can shoot video at 1920x1080 at 30 fps. A 5MP front sensor for selfies is located on the front of the device. For significantly sharper shots, the Realme C1 camera has exposure adjustment and ISO control options. Aside from that, it has digital zoom, face detection, auto flash, touch to focus, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), and a lot more.

    Battery

    The Realme C1 has a 4230mAh battery.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Tecno Spark 7T, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    This dual SIM smartphone has 4G (Indian bands), 3G, and 2G support in both Nano SIM slots, as well as a variety of other network connectivity choices like Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Volte, and A-GPS.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-c1/specs https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-c1-review-1936724?_gl=1*1ekr4ku*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Realme C1 Price in India

    Realme C1 price in India starts at Rs.7,990. The lowest price of Realme C1 is Rs.7,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme C1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4230 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    • 168 grams
    • 8.2 mm
    • 156.2 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 19:9
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 88.8 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 271 ppi
    • 80.85 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • ColorOS
    • October 11, 2018 (Official)
    • realme
    • C1
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 8.67 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Realme C1