Realme C1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C1 Summary

Realme C1 was released in 2018. It's a budget smartphone with glossy design, notch display, dual rear camera configuration and big battery. The ColorOS 5.1 runs on top of Android 8.1 in Realme C1. The smartphone is 8.2mm thick and weighs around 168g. It comes in two colour variants: Navy Blue and Mirror Black.



Price



The Realme C1 was priced at Rs 6,999 for the base model with 2+16GB configuration at its release. The other variants with 2+32GB and 3+32GB configuration were available for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499, respectively.



Storage



The Realme C1 comes in three different configurations, having an internal storage of 16GB and 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme C1 is equipped with a HD+ (1520×720) display. The display is 6.2 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a pixel density of 411ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Realme C1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core processor, based on 14nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 506 graphic card.



Camera



The Realme C1 has a dual rear camera arrangement of 13MP and 2MP sensors that offers a resolution of 4128 x 3096 pixels. It has a physical aperture of F2.2 and can shoot video at 1920x1080 at 30 fps. A 5MP front sensor for selfies is located on the front of the device. For significantly sharper shots, the Realme C1 camera has exposure adjustment and ISO control options. Aside from that, it has digital zoom, face detection, auto flash, touch to focus, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), and a lot more.



Battery



The Realme C1 has a 4230mAh battery.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Tecno Spark 7T, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



This dual SIM smartphone has 4G (Indian bands), 3G, and 2G support in both Nano SIM slots, as well as a variety of other network connectivity choices like Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Volte, and A-GPS.



