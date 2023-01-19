 Realme C12 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C12

    Realme C12 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C12 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C12 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme C12 Price in India

    Realme C12 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme C12 is Rs.9,630 on amazon.in.

    Realme C12 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 03h 13m 40s
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Fixed Focus
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 75.9 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    • Power Blue, Power Silver
    • 209 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 9.8 mm
    Display
    • 82.2 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 88.7 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • 420 nits
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • realme
    • C12
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 24, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.045 W/kg, Body: 0.643 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 30.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme C12