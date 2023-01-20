 Realme C2 32gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C2 32GB

    Realme C2 32GB

    Realme C2 32GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C2 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C2 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Realme C2 32GB Price in India

    Realme C2 32GB price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Realme C2 32GB is Rs.6,769 on amazon.in.

    Realme C2 32gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 02h 22m 10s
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.63 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 154.4 mm
    • Diamond Blue, Diamond Black
    • 166 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 73.8 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 79.99 %
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 282 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 89.35 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    • C2 32GB
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 15, 2019 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • LPDDR3
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    • 31.0 s
    • LPDDR3
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 19.9 GB
    Realme C2 32gb