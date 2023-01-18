Realme C21y 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme C21Y 64GB Realme C21Y 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C21Y 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C21Y 64GB now with free delivery.