 Realme C21y 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C21Y 64GB

    Realme C21Y 64GB

    Realme C21Y 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C21Y 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C21Y 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme C21Y 64GB Price in India

    Realme C21Y 64GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Realme C21Y 64GB is Rs.7,999.9 on amazon.in.

    Realme C21y 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • 02h 52m 03s
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 164.5 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 76 mm
    • 200 grams
    • Cross Blue, Cross Black
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 420 nits
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 81.59 %
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 88.7 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • August 30, 2021 (Official)
    • C21Y 64GB
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • realme
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • No
    • Head: 0.855 W/kg, Body: 0.674 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G52
    • Unisoc T610
    • 12 nm
    • 30.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme C21y 64gb