 Realme C25s Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme C25s

Realme C25s is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C25s from HT Tech. Buy Realme C25s now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
See full specifications
Realme C25s Price in India

Realme C25s price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme C25s is Rs.10,015 on amazon.in.

Realme C25s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.9" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • F2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • Watery Blue, Watery Grey
  • 164.5 mm
  • 9.6 mm
  • 75.9 mm
  • 209 grams
Display
  • 88.7 %
  • 570 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • 81.7 %
  • 20:9
  • 270 ppi
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
General
  • Android v11
  • Realme UI
  • C25s
  • Yes
  • June 9, 2021 (Official)
  • realme
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 0.921 W/kg, Body: 0.696 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
    Realme C25s