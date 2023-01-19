 Realme C25y Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C25Y

    Realme C25Y

    Realme C25Y is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C25Y from HT Tech. Buy Realme C25Y now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36505/heroimage/146911-v2-realme-c25y-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36505/images/Design/146911-v2-realme-c25y-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36505/images/Design/146911-v2-realme-c25y-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36505/images/Design/146911-v2-realme-c25y-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36505/images/Design/146911-v2-realme-c25y-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 9,990 M.R.P. ₹12,999
    Buy Now

    Realme C25Y Price in India

    Realme C25Y price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Realme C25Y is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme C25Y price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Realme C25Y is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme C25y Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • 02h 06m 08s
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Glacier Blue, Metal Gray
    • 164.5 mm
    • 76 mm
    • 200 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 88.7 %
    • 420 nits
    • 81.59 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    General
    • September 20, 2021 (Official)
    • C25Y
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 1.117 W/kg, Body: 0.767 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G52
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 29.0 s
    • Unisoc T610
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme C25y