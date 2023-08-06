 Realme C30s 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme C30s 64GB

Realme C30s 64GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C30s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C30s 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
8 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme C30s 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2
  • CMOS
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 164.2 mm
  • Stripe Blue, Stripe Black
  • Back: Plastic
  • 186 grams
  • 75.7 mm
  • 8.5 mm
Display
  • 88.7 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 400 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • 270 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 82.06 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • C30s 64GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Android v12
  • realme
  • September 23, 2022 (Official)
  • Realme UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.124 W/kg, Body: 0.823 W/kg
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8322
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 28 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Unisoc SC9863A
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme C30s 64gb