Realme C30s 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C30s 64GB Realme C30s 64GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C30s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C30s 64GB now with free delivery.