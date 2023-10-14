Realme C40 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C40 Realme C40 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 7,790 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T616 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹7,790 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor Unisoc T616 Rear Camera 12 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme C40 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Front Camera 8 MP

Rear Camera 12 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor Unisoc T616 Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 255 ppi

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) General Brand realme

Launch Date October 8, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes Performance Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Unisoc T616

RAM 3 GB

Graphics Mali-G57 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor No

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

