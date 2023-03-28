 Realme C55 6gb Ram Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme C55 6GB RAM

Realme C55 6GB RAM

Realme C55 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C55 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C55 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
Expected Release Date: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38840/heroimage/155462-v1-realme-c55-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38840/images/Design/155462-v1-realme-c55-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38840/images/Design/155462-v1-realme-c55-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38840/images/Design/155462-v1-realme-c55-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38840/images/Design/155462-v1-realme-c55-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹11,999 (speculated)
64 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹11,999 (speculated)
64 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
64 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 226 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 226 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

realme narzo 50A Prime
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Full High Definition+ Display |50MP AI Triple Camera| Charger Included
 when-present<#else>when-missing. (These only cover the last step of the expression; to cover the whole expression, use parenthesis: (myOptionalVar.foo)!myDefault, (myOptionalVar.foo)?? ---- ---- FTL stack trace ("~" means nesting-related): - Failed at: ${productAffiliate.itemPrice} [in template "new-productViews/new-productDetails.ftl" at line 538, column 179] ---- Java stack trace (for programmers): ---- freemarker.core.InvalidReferenceException: [... Exception message was already printed; see it above ...] at freemarker.core.InvalidReferenceException.getInstance(InvalidReferenceException.java:134) at freemarker.core.EvalUtil.coerceModelToTextualCommon(EvalUtil.java:467) at freemarker.core.EvalUtil.coerceModelToStringOrMarkup(EvalUtil.java:389) at freemarker.core.EvalUtil.coerceModelToStringOrMarkup(EvalUtil.java:358) at freemarker.core.DollarVariable.calculateInterpolatedStringOrMarkup(DollarVariable.java:96) at freemarker.core.DollarVariable.accept(DollarVariable.java:59) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:361) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.executedNestedContentForCollOrSeqListing(IteratorBlock.java:317) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.executeNestedContent(IteratorBlock.java:271) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock$IterationContext.accept(IteratorBlock.java:242) at freemarker.core.Environment.visitIteratorBlock(Environment.java:635) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock.acceptWithResult(IteratorBlock.java:107) at freemarker.core.IteratorBlock.accept(IteratorBlock.java:93) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:325) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:331) at freemarker.core.Environment.visit(Environment.java:331) at freemarker.core.Environment.process(Environment.java:304) at freemarker.template.Template.process(Template.java:382) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.freemarker.FreeMarkerView.processTemplate(FreeMarkerView.java:396) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.freemarker.FreeMarkerView.doRender(FreeMarkerView.java:309) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.freemarker.FreeMarkerView.renderMergedTemplateModel(FreeMarkerView.java:257) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.AbstractTemplateView.renderMergedOutputModel(AbstractTemplateView.java:165) at org.springframework.web.servlet.view.AbstractView.render(AbstractView.java:314) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.render(DispatcherServlet.java:1325) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.processDispatchResult(DispatcherServlet.java:1069) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.doDispatch(DispatcherServlet.java:1008) at org.springframework.web.servlet.DispatcherServlet.doService(DispatcherServlet.java:925) at org.springframework.web.servlet.FrameworkServlet.processRequest(FrameworkServlet.java:978) at org.springframework.web.servlet.FrameworkServlet.doGet(FrameworkServlet.java:870) at javax.servlet.http.HttpServlet.service(HttpServlet.java:635) at org.springframework.web.servlet.FrameworkServlet.service(FrameworkServlet.java:855) at javax.servlet.http.HttpServlet.service(HttpServlet.java:742) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:231) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.tomcat.websocket.server.WsFilter.doFilter(WsFilter.java:52) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.invoke(ApplicationDispatcher.java:728) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.processRequest(ApplicationDispatcher.java:470) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.doForward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:395) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.forward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:316) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.NormalRewrittenUrl.doRewrite(NormalRewrittenUrl.java:213) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.handleRewrite(RuleChain.java:171) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.doRules(RuleChain.java:145) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriter.processRequest(UrlRewriter.java:92) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriteFilter.doFilter(UrlRewriteFilter.java:389) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.metrics.web.servlet.WebMvcMetricsFilter.filterAndRecordMetrics(WebMvcMetricsFilter.java:158) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.metrics.web.servlet.WebMvcMetricsFilter.filterAndRecordMetrics(WebMvcMetricsFilter.java:126) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.metrics.web.servlet.WebMvcMetricsFilter.doFilterInternal(WebMvcMetricsFilter.java:111) at org.springframework.web.filter.OncePerRequestFilter.doFilter(OncePerRequestFilter.java:107) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.springframework.boot.actuate.web.trace.servlet.HttpTraceFilter.doFilterInternal(HttpTraceFilter.java:84) at org.springframework.web.filter.OncePerRequestFilter.doFilter(OncePerRequestFilter.java:107) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.springframework.web.filter.CharacterEncodingFilter.doFilterInternal(CharacterEncodingFilter.java:200) at org.springframework.web.filter.OncePerRequestFilter.doFilter(OncePerRequestFilter.java:107) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardWrapperValve.invoke(StandardWrapperValve.java:199) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardContextValve.invoke(StandardContextValve.java:96) at org.apache.catalina.authenticator.AuthenticatorBase.invoke(AuthenticatorBase.java:496) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardHostValve.invoke(StandardHostValve.java:140) at org.apache.catalina.valves.ErrorReportValve.invoke(ErrorReportValve.java:81) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardEngineValve.invoke(StandardEngineValve.java:87) at org.apache.catalina.connector.CoyoteAdapter.service(CoyoteAdapter.java:342) at org.apache.coyote.http11.Http11Processor.service(Http11Processor.java:803) at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProcessorLight.process(AbstractProcessorLight.java:66) at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProtocol$ConnectionHandler.process(AbstractProtocol.java:790) at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.NioEndpoint$SocketProcessor.doRun(NioEndpoint.java:1459) at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.SocketProcessorBase.run(SocketProcessorBase.java:49) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor.runWorker(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:1149) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:624) at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.TaskThread$WrappingRunnable.run(TaskThread.java:61) at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:748) 404 page not found |HT Tech
The page you are looking for does not exist.

Go to homepage and explore more

Back to Home

Latest News

iOS 16.4 update
Surprise! iOS 16.4 update for iPhones rolled out! Here's what it brings for you
ChatGPT
'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming, Europol warns
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 28: Get cool outfits for you and your pet!
Elon Musk
Twitter celebs balk at paying Elon Musk for blue check mark

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Tablets Laptops

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets