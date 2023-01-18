Realme Gt 2 Pro 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 57,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB now with free delivery.