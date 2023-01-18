Realme Gt 2 Pro 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

realme GT 2 Pro
realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹51,999
₹57,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.57,999. The lowest price of Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB is Rs.51,999 on amazon.in.
Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.57,999. The lowest price of Realme GT 2 Pro 5G 256GB is Rs.51,999 on amazon.in.