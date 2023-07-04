 Realme Gt 5g 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme GT 5G 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 41,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.42 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹41,999
256 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2.42 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
Realme Gt 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 35 minutes
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exmor RS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • F2.5
Design
  • 186 grams
  • 73.3 mm
  • Racing Yellow
  • 8.4 mm
  • 158.5 mm
Display
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 600 nits
  • 85.92 %
  • 91.7 %
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Super AMOLED
  • 409 ppi
General
  • Realme UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • GT 5G 256GB
  • realme
  • Android v11
  • August 25, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.151 W/kg, Body: 0.748 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • 20.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • 5 nm
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Octa core (2.42 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • LPDDR5
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
  • Up to 235 GB
    Realme Gt 5g 256gb