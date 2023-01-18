 Realme Gt Master Edition 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT Master Edition 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT Master Edition 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36276/heroimage/145550-v4-realme-gt-master-edition-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36276/images/Design/145550-v4-realme-gt-master-edition-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36276/images/Design/145550-v4-realme-gt-master-edition-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36276/images/Design/145550-v4-realme-gt-master-edition-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36276/images/Design/145550-v4-realme-gt-master-edition-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹34,990
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Realme GT Master Edition 5G Price in India

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G price in India starts at Rs.34,990. The lowest price of Realme GT Master Edition 5G is Rs.28,090 on amazon.in.

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G price in India starts at Rs.34,990. The lowest price of Realme GT Master Edition 5G is Rs.28,090 on amazon.in.

    Realme Gt Master Edition 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 4300 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 33 minutes
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.5
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • Luna White, Cosmos Black, Voyager Grey
    • 73.5 mm
    • 159.2 mm
    • 8 mm
    • 174 grams
    Display
    • 91.7 %
    • 20:9
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 85.31 %
    • 1000 nits
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • GT Master Edition 5G
    • Android v11
    • September 8, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • realme
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.057 W/kg, Body: 1.181 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 20.0 s
    • 6 nm
    • Adreno 642L
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme Gt Master Edition 5g