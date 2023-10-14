Realme Gt Neo 5 Lite Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme GT Neo 5 Lite Realme GT Neo 5 Lite is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.74 inches (17.12 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Gt Neo 5 Lite Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Battery 5500 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Battery Capacity 5500 mAh

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Super Dart, 100W Camera Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Pixel Density 451 ppi General Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance Graphics Adreno

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo + 2.36 GHz, Tri core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?