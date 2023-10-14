 Realme Gt Neo 5 Lite Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme GT Neo 5 Lite

Realme GT Neo 5 Lite is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹24,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Add to compare
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme GT Neo 5 Lite Price in India

The starting price for the Realme GT Neo 5 Lite in India is Rs. 24,990.  This is the Realme GT Neo 5 Lite base ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme GT Neo 5 Lite in India is Rs. 24,990.  This is the Realme GT Neo 5 Lite base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Rumoured

Realme Gt Neo 5 Lite Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5500 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super Dart, 100W
Camera
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • AMOLED
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 451 ppi
General
  • December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • realme
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Adreno
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo + 2.36 GHz, Tri core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • 4 nm
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
