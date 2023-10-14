 Realme Gt Neo 5t Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme GT Neo 5T

Realme GT Neo 5T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
RealmeGTNeo5T_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
1/1 RealmeGTNeo5T_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
Key Specs
₹24,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
50 MP
5500 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme GT Neo 5T Price in India

The starting price for the Realme GT Neo 5T in India is Rs. 24,990.  This is the Realme GT Neo 5T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Realme GT Neo 5T in India is Rs. 24,990.  This is the Realme GT Neo 5T base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Neo 5T

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Realme Gt Neo 5t Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
  • 5500 mAh
  • 50 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 390 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • realme
  • Android v12
  • September 11, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • 64 bit
  • 12 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • 5 nm
  • Adreno 660
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Optical
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
More from Realme
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹ 11,999
Realme Narzo 60X 5G
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
₹ 12,999
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
₹ 8,999
Realme 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold
₹ 15,999
Realme GT Neo 5T Competitors
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
₹ 19,990
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - White, Peach, Light Blue, Awesome Black
₹ 25,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Deep Ocean Blue, Mystique Green
₹ 28,990
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black Dusk, Blue Tide
₹ 16,902
POCO F4 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Night Black, Neptune Green
₹ 27,999
Motorola Edge 30
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Meteor Grey
₹ 24,999
₹30,999
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
₹ 33,499
Realme 11 Pro Plus
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Astral Black, Oasis Green, Sunrise Beige
₹ 24,999
Moto G Power 5G
(6 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Dark Blue
₹ 24,590
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹ 23,790
Realme Videos

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Realme GT Neo 5T News

Realme Narzo 60
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
11 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more
07 Sep 2023
Realme C51
Realme C51: Price, specifications and features
05 Sep 2023
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
05 Sep 2023
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G
Realme 11 Pro+ review: Premium design and powerful performance but 200MP camera?
04 Sep 2023
Realme 11 5G
Realme 11 5G, Buds Air 5 Pro launched in India; Check price, specifications, features
29 Aug 2023
    Realme Gt Neo 5t