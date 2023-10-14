Realme Gt Neo 5t Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme GT Neo 5T Realme GT Neo 5T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Gt Neo 5t Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Battery 5500 mAh

Front Camera 50 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand realme

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 11, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Fabrication 5 nm

Graphics Adreno 660 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?