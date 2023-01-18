Realme Narzo 10a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Narzo 10a Summary

Realme Narzo 10A was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with iconic logo design, mini-drop display, triple rear camera configuration, mega battery and supports fingerprint unlock. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 10A. The smartphone is 8.95mm thick and weighs around 195g. It comes in two colour variants: So Blue and So White.



Price



The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 9,999 for its lone model with 3+32GB configuration.



Storage



The Realme Narzo 10A comes with an internal storage of 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme Narzo 10A is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the smartphone's display.



Processor



The Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G70 processor powers the Realme Narzo 10A and it comes equipped with Mali-G52 GPU.



Camera



The Realme Narzo 10A has a triple-camera arrangement on the back, having a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.4. In addition to photo and video modes, the camera app features AI beauty, Time-lapse, Ultra macro, Expert, and Pano modes. It also offers easy toggles for HDR and Chroma Boost.



Battery



The Realme Narzo 10A comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 10W standard charger. It also supports reverse charging.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Vivo Y12, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Infinix Hot 11 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



The Realme Narzo 10A has a variety of connectivity choices, including 4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and micro-USB 2.0. A fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and accelerometer are amongst the mobile's sensors.



