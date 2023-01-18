 Realme Narzo 10a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 10A

    Realme Narzo 10A

    Realme Narzo 10A is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 10A from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 10A now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34757/heroimage/138181-v7-realme-narzo-10a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34757/images/Design/138181-v7-realme-narzo-10a-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34757/images/Design/138181-v7-realme-narzo-10a-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34757/images/Design/138181-v7-realme-narzo-10a-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34757/images/Design/138181-v7-realme-narzo-10a-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,675 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Buy Now

    Realme Narzo 10a Summary

    Realme Narzo 10A was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with iconic logo design, mini-drop display, triple rear camera configuration, mega battery and supports fingerprint unlock. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 10A. The smartphone is 8.95mm thick and weighs around 195g. It comes in two colour variants: So Blue and So White.

    Price

    The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 9,999 for its lone model with 3+32GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Realme Narzo 10A comes with an internal storage of 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme Narzo 10A is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the smartphone's display.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G70 processor powers the Realme Narzo 10A and it comes equipped with Mali-G52 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme Narzo 10A has a triple-camera arrangement on the back, having a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.4. In addition to photo and video modes, the camera app features AI beauty, Time-lapse, Ultra macro, Expert, and Pano modes. It also offers easy toggles for HDR and Chroma Boost.

    Battery

    The Realme Narzo 10A comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 10W standard charger. It also supports reverse charging.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Vivo Y12, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Infinix Hot 11 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Realme Narzo 10A has a variety of connectivity choices, including 4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and micro-USB 2.0. A fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and accelerometer are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-narzo-10a/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-narzo-10a-review-price-india-performance-gaming-cameras-2235850%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme Narzo 10A Price in India

    Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts at Rs.8,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 10A is Rs.9,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts at Rs.8,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 10A is Rs.9,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 10a Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 727 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 727 Hours(2G)
    • 02h 44m 11s
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.4
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F1.8
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • So Blue, So White
    • 8.9 mm
    • 195 grams
    • 164.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75 mm
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • 82.73 %
    • 480 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 89.8 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • Narzo 10A
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • May 21, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 1.130 W/kg, Body: 0.685 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G70
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 3 GB
    • 28.0 s
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G52
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Narzo 10a