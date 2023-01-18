Realme Narzo 50i Prime Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

realme narzo 50i
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5" inch Large Display
₹6,499
₹7,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 50i Prime is Rs.6,499 on amazon.in.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 50i Prime is Rs.6,499 on amazon.in.