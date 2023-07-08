Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5g 1tb Price in India (08 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
₹19,999
₹25,999
Buy Now
Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 229 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 229 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.