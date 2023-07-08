Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5g 1tb Price in India (08 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 100 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB now with free delivery.