 Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5g 1tb Price in India (08 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 100 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 08 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_Ram_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39175/heroimage/157823-v1-realme-narzo-60-pro-5g-1tb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39175/heroimage/157823-v1-realme-narzo-60-pro-5g-1tb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_4
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_FrontCamera_16MP"
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_Ram_12GB"
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_3"
RealmeNarzo60Pro5G1TB_4"
Key Specs
₹23,999
1 TB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
100 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹23,999
1 TB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
100 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 19,999 M.R.P. ₹25,999
Buy Now

Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 229 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 229 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5g 1tb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 100 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 50 % in 18 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 11550 x 8700 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.45
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Dual Video Recording
  • F1.75
Design
  • 8.2 mm
  • 185 grams
  • 161.6 mm
  • Mars Orange, Cosmic Black
  • 73.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 93.65 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 950 nits
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 90.75 %
  • 394 ppi
General
  • Realme UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • realme
  • Narzo 60 Pro 5G 1TB
  • Android v13
  • July 6, 2023 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MT6877
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5g 1tb