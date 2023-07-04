 Realme Narzo N55 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo N55 128GB

Realme Narzo N55 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹12,999
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
₹ 12,999 M.R.P. ₹14,999
Realme Narzo N55 128GB Price in India

Realme Narzo N55 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo N55 128GB is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

Realme Narzo N55 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • F2.0
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • 189.5 grams
  • Prime Black, Prime Blue
  • 7.8 mm
  • 75.9 mm
  • 165.6 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • 680 nits
  • 392 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 91.4 %
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 86.74 %
  • IPS LCD
General
  • realme
  • Yes
  • Realme UI
  • Narzo N55 128GB
  • Android v13
  • April 13, 2023 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
  • 12 nm
  • 35.0 s
  • MediaTek Helio G88
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Realme Narzo N55 128gb