Realme Narzo N55 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

realme narzo N55
realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera
₹10,999
₹12,999
Buy Now
Realme Narzo N55 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo N55 128GB is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.
Realme Narzo N55 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo N55 128GB is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.