Realme X10 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme X10 Pro Realme X10 Pro is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,290 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹36,290 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Processor Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Rear Camera 108 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme X10 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Realme X10 Pro in India is Rs. 36,290. This is the Realme X10 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme X10 Pro in India is Rs. 36,290. This is the Realme X10 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Realme X10 Pro (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Realme X10 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Front Camera 12 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 65W

Capacity 4500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Resolution 12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus Display Pixel Density 411 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v3

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type OLED

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Screen Size 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Launch Date August 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Model X10 Pro

Operating System Android v11

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Brand realme Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Processor Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893

Processor Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Realme Realme C53 6GB RAM (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black Add to compare Add to compare Realme Narzo 60X 5G (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple Add to compare Add to compare Realme C51 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black Add to compare Add to compare Realme 11 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold Add to compare Add to compare Realme Mobiles