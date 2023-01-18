 Realme X2 Pro 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X2 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme X2 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34382/heroimage/136645-v1-realme-x2-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34382/images/Design/136645-v1-realme-x2-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34382/images/Design/136645-v1-realme-x2-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34382/images/Design/136645-v1-realme-x2-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34382/images/Design/136645-v1-realme-x2-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹33,999
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹33,999
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 29,599 M.R.P. ₹39,999
    Buy Now

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB Price in India

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.33,999. The lowest price of Realme X2 Pro 256GB is Rs.28,900 on amazon.in.

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.33,999. The lowest price of Realme X2 Pro 256GB is Rs.28,900 on amazon.in.

    Realme X2 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, VOOC, 50W: 100 % in 35 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.419 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    Design
    • 161 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 199 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • Lunar White, Neptune Blue
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 91.7 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1000 nits
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 405 ppi
    • 83.7 %
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • X2 Pro 256GB
    • ColorOS
    • realme
    • November 26, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • LPDDR4X
    • 15.0 s
    • 7 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 640
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+13+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme X2 Pro 256gb