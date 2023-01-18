Realme X2 Pro 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Realme X2 Pro
(Renewed) Realme X2 Pro (Lunar White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
₹27,999.9
₹39,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme X2 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.33,999. The lowest price of Realme X2 Pro 256GB is Rs.28,900 on amazon.in.
Realme X2 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.33,999. The lowest price of Realme X2 Pro 256GB is Rs.28,900 on amazon.in.