Realme X2 Pro 6gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹24,990
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 24,990.  This is the Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM

(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Lunar White, Neptune Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Realme X2 Pro 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, VOOC, 50W: 100 % in 35 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.419 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Fixed Focus
  • No
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Bokeh portrait video
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 199 grams Below
  • 75.7 mm
  • Lunar White, Neptune Blue
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 161 mm
  • 8.7 mm
Display
  • 1000 nits
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 83.7 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 91.7 %
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 90 Hz
  • Super AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 405 ppi
General
  • ColorOS
  • realme
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • January 2, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 640
  • LPDDR4X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • 7 nm
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.0
  • No
Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Competitors

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
OnePlus 10R 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sierra Black
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • White
16% OFF
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black Dusk

    Realme X2 Pro 6gb Ram