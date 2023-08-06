 Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X2 Pro Master Edition from HT Tech. Buy Realme X2 Pro Master Edition now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹34,999
256 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
12 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Price in India

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition price in India starts at Rs.34,999. The lowest price of Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is Rs.29,999 on amazon.in.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Yes, VOOC, 50W: 80 % in 30 minutes
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.419 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exmor RS
Design
  • 161 mm
  • 8.7 mm
  • 199 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 75.7 mm
  • Red Brick , Concrete
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 91.7 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Super AMOLED
  • 405 ppi
  • 83.7 %
  • 1000 nits
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
General
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • X2 Pro Master Edition
  • December 24, 2019 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • realme
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 640
  • 15.0 s
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • No
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 3.0
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition