Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X2 Pro Master Edition from HT Tech. Buy Realme X2 Pro Master Edition now with free delivery.