Realme X3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme X3 Summary

Realme X3 was launched in 2020. It's a flagship smartphone with an ultra smooth display, 20X Hybridzoom configuration, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging and liquid cooling system. Realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme X3. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 202g. It comes in three colour variants: Arctic White and Glacier Blue .



Price



The Realme X3 is priced at Rs 24,999 for its base model with 6+128 GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 25,999.



Storage



The Realme X3 comes in two configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128GB. The UFS 3.0 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme X3 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) display. The display is 6.6 inches in size and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. The smartphone's display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core processor(2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485), based on 7nm process technology and Adreno 640 GPU powers the Realme X3.



Camera



The Realme X3 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera with an f/2.5 aperture, an 8-megapixel Wide angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture and 2 MP Macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The Realme X3 has a dual-camera configuration on the front. It has a 16 MP primary Sony IMX 471 camera, with an f/2.1 aperture and 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera alongside, with an f/2.2 aperture.



Battery



The Realme X3 comes equipped with a 4200mAh battery, with 30W Dart Charge support.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Oppo Reno 6 are amongst Realme X3's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



The Realme X3 phone has a gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer, amongst other sensors. GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.00, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/ac are amongst the mobile's connectivity choices. Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor are amongst the phone's sensors.



