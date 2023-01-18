 Realme X3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme X3

    Realme X3

    Realme X3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X3 from HT Tech. Buy Realme X3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP + 8 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme X3 Summary

    Realme X3 was launched in 2020. It's a flagship smartphone with an ultra smooth display, 20X Hybridzoom configuration, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging and liquid cooling system. Realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme X3. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 202g. It comes in three colour variants: Arctic White and Glacier Blue .

    Price

    The Realme X3 is priced at Rs 24,999 for its base model with 6+128 GB configuration. The other variant with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 25,999.

    Storage

    The Realme X3 comes in two configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128GB. The UFS 3.0 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme X3 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) display. The display is 6.6 inches in size and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. The smartphone's display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core processor(2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485), based on 7nm process technology and Adreno 640 GPU powers the Realme X3.

    Camera

    The Realme X3 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera with an f/2.5 aperture, an 8-megapixel Wide angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture and 2 MP Macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The Realme X3 has a dual-camera configuration on the front. It has a 16 MP primary Sony IMX 471 camera, with an f/2.1 aperture and 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera alongside, with an f/2.2 aperture.

    Battery

    The Realme X3 comes equipped with a 4200mAh battery, with 30W Dart Charge support.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Oppo Reno 6 are amongst Realme X3's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Realme X3 phone has a gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer, amongst other sensors. GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.00, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/ac are amongst the mobile's connectivity choices. Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor are amongst the phone's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-x3-superzoom/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-x3-superzoom-price-in-india-review-launch-cameras-specifications-2254315%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme X3 Price in India

    Realme X3 price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of Realme X3 is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme X3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Super Dart, 30W: 100 % in 55 minutes
    • 4200 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F2.1
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor RS
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Dual
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 163.8 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Glacier Blue, Arctic White
    • 202 grams
    Display
    • 399 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 84.7 %
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 90.5 %
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • X3
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • June 30, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.906 W/kg
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 17.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 640
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.0
    • No
    Realme X3