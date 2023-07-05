 Realme X3 Superzoom Edition Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition from HT Tech. Buy Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹27,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP + 8 MP
4200 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
amazon
₹ 26,999 M.R.P. ₹34,999
Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Price in India

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is Rs.26,999 on amazon.in.

Realme X3 Superzoom Edition Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 32 MP + 8 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Super Dart, 30W: 100 % in 55 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 4200 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Dual
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.5
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
Design
  • 75.8 mm
  • 163.8 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 202 grams
  • Glacier Blue, Arctic White
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 480 nits
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 399 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 90.5 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 84.7 %
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
General
  • X3 SuperZoom Edition
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
  • June 30, 2020 (Official)
  • realme
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.906 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 16.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • Adreno 640
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.0
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
    Realme X3 Superzoom Edition