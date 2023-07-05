Realme X3 Superzoom Edition Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition from HT Tech. Buy Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition now with free delivery.