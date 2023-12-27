 Realme X50 Pro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Realme Phones Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 35,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X50 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme X50 Pro now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
RealmeX50Pro_Display_6.44inches
RealmeX50Pro_FrontCamera_32MP+8MP
RealmeX50Pro_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P1829/heroimage/realme-x50-pro.jpg_RealmeX50Pro_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P1829/heroimage/realme-x50-pro.jpg_RealmeX50Pro_4
1/52 RealmeX50Pro_Display_6.44inches
2/52 RealmeX50Pro_FrontCamera_32MP+8MP"
3/52 RealmeX50Pro_RAM_6GB"
4/52 RealmeX50Pro_3"
View all Images 5/52 RealmeX50Pro_4"
Key Specs
₹35,999
128 GB
6.44 inches
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP + 8 MP
4200 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹33,999 41% OFF
Buy Now

Realme X50 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Realme X50 Pro in India is Rs. 35,999.  At Amazon, the Realme X50 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 33,999.  This is the Realme X50 Pro base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Moss Green and Rust Red. ...Read More

41% off

realme GT 2 Pro

realme GT 2 Pro (Paper Green 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera
₹57,999 ₹33,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Realme X50 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

  • Display

    6.44 inches

  • Battery

    4200 mAh

  • Front Camera

    32 MP + 8 MP

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 35 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    4200 mAh

Design

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 650

Display

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5,

  • Pixel Density

    409 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.93 %

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Size

    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

Front Camera

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (24.6 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera (18.6 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Sensor

    Exmor RS

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

General

  • Launch Date

    February 24, 2020 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

Main Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Quad

  • Sensor

    ISOCELL Plus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    64 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (78° field-of-view), Primary Camera (26 mm focal length, 1.7" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.5, Telephoto Camera (51.6 mm focal length, 3.4" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.3, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (15.7 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera (5.0" sensor size, 1.75µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 60 fps

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 7000 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Multimedia

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

Network & Connectivity

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.113 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg

Performance

  • Weight

    205 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass

  • Height

    158.9 mm Compare Size

  • Colours

    Moss Green, Rust Red

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Width

    74.2 mm

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Realme

17% OFF
Realme 12 Pro Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹24,990 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Realme X50 Pro Realme 12 Pro Plus
29% OFF
Realme C67 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sunny Oasis
₹12,780 ₹17,999
Buy Now
Realme X50 Pro Realme C67 5g
28% OFF
Realme C53 6GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Champion Gold
₹10,149 ₹13,999
Buy Now
Realme X50 Pro Realme C53 6gb Ram
11% OFF
Realme Narzo 60X 5G 6GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Stellar Green
Realme Mobiles

Realme X50 Pro Competitors

Nothing Phone 2
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • White
₹36,999
Check Details
Realme X50 Pro Nothing Phone 2
29% OFF
Vivo V25 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Elegant Black
₹23,299 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Realme X50 Pro Vivo V25 5g
OnePlus 10
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹53,499
Check Details
Realme X50 Pro Oneplus 10

Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design

Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more

20 Feb 2023
Tech Videos

Realme X50 Pro News

Realme Narzo N53

Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Special phone deals that will save you big amounts

27 Dec 2023
Realme GT Neo 3 150W

realme GT Neo 3 to realme 11 5G, check out these top Realme phones under 50000

27 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo N53

realme phones under 20000: From realme Narzo 60 5G to realme 11x 5G, Check out these 5 handsets

27 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo 60x

Top 10 Realme 128GB smartphones: Check out the best performers that will suit your needs

27 Dec 2023
realme

realme unveils Christmas Sale offers on narzo smartphones – check prices of narzo 60 Pro, narzo N53 now

19 Dec 2023
Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro launch date confirmed! To feature a 50MP periscope camera, 100W faster charger

24 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Realme X50 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Realme X50 Pro in India?

Realme X50 Pro price in India at 35,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Realme X50 Pro?

Realme X50 Pro Front camera has 32 MP + 8 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in Realme X50 Pro?

Realme X50 Pro is available in Moss Green, Rust Red colors. It is priced at 35,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.

What is the Realme X50 Pro Battery Capacity?

Realme X50 Pro has a 4200 mAh battery.

Is Realme X50 Pro Waterproof?

Realme X50 Pro comes with waterproof.
View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme X50 Pro