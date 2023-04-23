 Samsung Galaxy A04e 128gb Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
6
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38503/heroimage/154032-v3-samsung-galaxy-a04e-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38503/images/Design/154032-v3-samsung-galaxy-a04e-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38503/images/Design/154032-v3-samsung-galaxy-a04e-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38503/images/Design/154032-v3-samsung-galaxy-a04e-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38503/images/Design/154032-v3-samsung-galaxy-a04e-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹11,499
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹11,499
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
13 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 11,499 M.R.P. ₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB price in India starts at Rs.11,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB price in India starts at Rs.11,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A04e 128GB is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy A04e 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • F2.2
  • No
  • Single
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • F2.2
Design
  • 164.2 mm
  • 75.9 mm
  • Light Blue, Copper
  • 188 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 9.1 mm
Display
  • Yes with notch
  • 81.85 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • PLS LCD
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 270 ppi
General
  • Galaxy A04e 128GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • December 20, 2022 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • Samsung One UI
  • No
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 105 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy A04e 128gb