 Samsung Galaxy A04s Price in India (27, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy A04s is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A04s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A04s now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
5
Score
Last updated: 27 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37097/heroimage/149204-v4-samsung-galaxy-a04s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37097/images/Design/149204-v4-samsung-galaxy-a04s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37097/images/Design/149204-v4-samsung-galaxy-a04s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37097/images/Design/149204-v4-samsung-galaxy-a04s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37097/images/Design/149204-v4-samsung-galaxy-a04s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹10,990
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹10,990
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 13,499 M.R.P. ₹15,990
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A04s Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A04s is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A04s is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy A04s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • No
Design
  • 195 grams
  • 164.7 mm
  • Black, Green, Copper
  • 9.1 mm
  • 76.7 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • PLS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • 80.75 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • October 3, 2022 (Official)
  • Samsung One UI
  • Galaxy A04s
  • Samsung
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
  • Samsung Exynos 850
  • Mali-G52 MP1
  • 8 nm
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 46.5 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy A04s