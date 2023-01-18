 Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.35 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A10 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,490
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.35 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3400 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹8,490
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    13 MP
    3400 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India starts at Rs.8,490. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A10 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India starts at Rs.8,490. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A10 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 3400 mAh
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • 3400 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • F2.0
    • F1.9
    • No
    • ISO-CELL
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 155.6 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Red
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7.9 mm
    • 168 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • 81.16 %
    • 271 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • TFT
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • March 2, 2019 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • No
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A10
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.510 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.35 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    • 2 GB
    • 14 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 22.9 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A10?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A10?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A10 Waterproof?

