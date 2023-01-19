Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Samsung Galaxy A12 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,790 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A12 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A12 now with free delivery.