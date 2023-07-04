 Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,290 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2600 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A2 Core from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A2 Core now with free delivery.
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
Key Specs
₹5,290
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
5 MP
5 MP
2600 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 2600 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
  • 2600 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • No
  • Single
  • 4 x Digital Zoom
  • F1.9
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • No
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
Design
  • 71 mm
  • Blue, White
  • Back: Plastic
  • 141.6 mm
  • 9.1 mm
  • 142 grams
Display
  • 540 x 960 pixels
  • 68.39 %
  • 220 ppi
  • PLS TFT LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • Android Go
  • April 15, 2019 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • No
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy A2 Core
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.2
Performance
  • Mali-T830
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 14 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • 1 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 12 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
Samsung Videos

Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core in India?

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price in India at 4,994 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A2 Core?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A2 Core?

What is the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A2 Core