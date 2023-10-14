Samsung Galaxy A32s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A32s Samsung Galaxy A32s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,490 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A32s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A32s in India is Rs. 29,490. This is the Samsung Galaxy A32s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A32s Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904

Battery 4000 mAh

Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Rear Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 4000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 15W Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes Display Pixel Density 411 ppi

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Aspect Ratio 19.5:9 General Launch Date August 24, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Graphics Mali-G71 MP2

Fabrication 14 nm

CPU Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)

Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 4 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

