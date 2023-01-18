 Samsung Galaxy A53 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹42,990
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.42,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB is Rs.34,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor RS
    Design
    • White, Peach, Light Blue, Awesome Black
    • 8.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 74.8 mm
    • 159.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 189 grams
    Display
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 85.45 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 24, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A53 5G 256GB
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.340 W/kg
    Performance
    • Mali-G68
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 5 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 1280
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 221 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A53 5g 256gb