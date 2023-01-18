Samsung Galaxy A53 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (8GB, 128GB Awesome Blue, New)
₹34,999
₹40,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.42,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB is Rs.34,999 on amazon.in.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.42,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB is Rs.34,999 on amazon.in.