 Samsung Galaxy A54s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A54s

Samsung Galaxy A54s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹41,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A54s Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A54s in India is Rs. 41,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A54s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A54s in India is Rs. 41,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A54s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Samsung Galaxy A54s Full Specifications

  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
  • Dust proof
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 393 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
General
  • Android v12
  • September 3, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Samsung
  • Samsung One UI
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 642L
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
  • 6 nm
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A54s