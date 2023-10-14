Samsung Galaxy A54s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A54s Samsung Galaxy A54s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹41,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A54s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A54s in India is Rs. 41,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A54s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A54s in India is Rs. 41,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A54s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A54s (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy A54s Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

OIS Yes

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes Design Waterproof Yes, Water resistant, IP67

Ruggedness Dust proof Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 3, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Custom UI Samsung One UI Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 642L

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?