 Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 28,499 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A71 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A71 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SamsungGalaxyA71_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
SamsungGalaxyA71_FrontCamera_32MP
SamsungGalaxyA71_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34082/heroimage/135733-v7-samsung-galaxy-a71-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA71_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34082/heroimage/135733-v7-samsung-galaxy-a71-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA71_4
SamsungGalaxyA71_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
SamsungGalaxyA71_FrontCamera_32MP"
SamsungGalaxyA71_Ram_8GB"
SamsungGalaxyA71_3"
SamsungGalaxyA71_4"
Key Specs
₹28,499
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹28,499
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
4500 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4500 mAh
  • 32 MP
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4500 mAh
  • Up to 42 Hours(4G)
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 42 Hours(4G)
  • 01h 46m 01s
Camera
  • Single
  • F2.2
  • F1.8
  • No
  • No
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • S5KGW1, ISOCELL Plus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 76 mm
  • 7.7 mm
  • 163.6 mm
  • Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Silver
  • 179 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Super AMOLED Plus
  • 20:9
  • 87.17 %
  • 393 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • February 24, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Galaxy A71
  • Samsung One UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 0.836 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 23.0 s
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
  • 8 GB
  • Adreno 618
  • 8 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 64+12+5+5 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 105 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy A71 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A71 in India?

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India at 25,494 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A71?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A71?

What is the Samsung Galaxy A71 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy A71 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy A71