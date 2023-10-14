Samsung Galaxy A72s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A72s Samsung Galaxy A72s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 31,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹31,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A72s Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single Display Pixel Density 393 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) General Launch Date October 9, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid) Performance Fabrication 8 nm

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

Graphics Adreno 618

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?