 Samsung Galaxy Ace Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Ace

    Samsung Galaxy Ace

    Samsung Galaxy Ace is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 10,300 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 800 MHz, ARM 11 Processor, 1350 mAh Battery and 158 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Ace from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Ace now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,300
    158 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Single core, 800 MHz, ARM 11
    5 MP
    1350 mAh
    Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy Ace Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Ace price in India starts at Rs.10,300. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Ace is Rs.8,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Ace price in India starts at Rs.10,300. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Ace is Rs.8,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Ace Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 1350 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1350 mAh
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 420 Hours(3G) / Up to 640 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 420 Hours(3G) / Up to 640 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • 640x480 @ 24 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 59.9 mm
    • Black, White
    • 112.4 mm
    • 11.50 mm
    • 113 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 165 ppi
    • TFT
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 54.28 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    • Galaxy Ace S5830
    • Samsung
    • February 9, 2011 (Official)
    • TouchWiz UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 7.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 278 MB
    • Single core, 800 MHz, ARM 11
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 MSM7227
    • Adreno 200
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 158 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy Ace FAQs

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Ace Battery Capacity?

    Samsung Galaxy Ace has a 1350 mAh battery.

    Is Samsung Galaxy Ace Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Ace