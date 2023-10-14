 Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC7735S Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 768 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_FrontCamera_0.3MP
SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_RAM_768MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P21221/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-core-2-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P21221/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-core-2-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_4
1/5 SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
2/5 SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
3/5 SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_RAM_768MB"
4/5 SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_3"
View all Images 5/5 SamsungGalaxyCore2Duos_4"
Key Specs
₹7,499
4 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Spreadtrum SC7735S
5 MP
0.3 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
768 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos in India is Rs. 7,499.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos base ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos in India is Rs. 7,499.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos base model with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos

(768 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, White
amazon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 2000 mAh
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • Spreadtrum SC7735S
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • 2000 mAh
Camera
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • No
  • 720x480 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Macro Mode
Design
  • 68 mm
  • 9.8 mm
  • 139 grams
  • Black, White
  • 130.3 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • No
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 207 ppi
  • TFT
  • 65.05 %
General
  • TouchWiz Essence UX
  • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
  • Samsung
  • July 15, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, v4.0
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Spreadtrum SC7735S
  • Mali-400 MP4
  • 768 MB
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Samsung
Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Green
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
Add to compare
₹ 99,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 164,999
₹169,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive, Navy
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
View All Samsung Mobiles Icon
Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos Competitors
Icon
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 6,999
Check Details
Realme C3
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Frozen Blue, Blazing Red, Volcano Grey
Add to compare
₹ 8,490
Check Details
Vivo Y1s
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Aurora Blue , Olive Black
Add to compare
₹ 8,275
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Red
Add to compare
₹ 7,600
Check Details
Gionee F205
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold
Add to compare
₹ 8,479
Check Details
Gionee F103 3GB RAM
(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 6,598
Check Details
Videocon A47
(512 MB RAM,512 MB Storage) - Black & White/Chrome
Add to compare
₹ 6,490
Check Details
Karbonn A119
(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 6,990
Check Details
Realme C40
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 7,790
Check Details
Infinix Note 12i 2022
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Force Black, Alpine White, Metaverse Blue
Add to compare
₹ 8,499
Check Details

Samsung Videos

View all Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buyIcon
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos News

Icon
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Impressive markdown! Forget 74999 cost! Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just 5749 THIS way
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Amazing discount! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price crashes to 80749 from 149999
13 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Astonishing deal! Pay just Rs. 39999 for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
13 Oct 2023
Vivo Y56
Amazon sale 2023 - smartphones under Rs. 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Vivo Y56, iQOO Z6 Lite, more
09 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE LAUNCHED! Know features, specs and more
05 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23
Huge price drop! Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 as Amazon just rolled out an unbelievable discount
04 Oct 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos price in India at 5,920 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7735S; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Samsung Galaxy Core 2 Duos