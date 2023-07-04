 Samsung Galaxy F02s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy F02s

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Samsung Galaxy F02s is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F02s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F02s now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SamsungGalaxyF02s_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyF02s_FrontCamera_5MP
SamsungGalaxyF02s_Ram_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35882/heroimage/143684-v2-samsung-galaxy-f02s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyF02s_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35882/heroimage/143684-v2-samsung-galaxy-f02s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyF02s_4
SamsungGalaxyF02s_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyF02s_FrontCamera_5MP"
SamsungGalaxyF02s_Ram_3GB"
SamsungGalaxyF02s_3"
SamsungGalaxyF02s_4"
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
3 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 10,849 M.R.P. ₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy F02s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 196 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 9.1 mm
  • Diamond Blue, Diamond White, Diamond Black
  • 164.2 mm
  • 75.9 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • Yes with notch
  • 270 ppi
  • PLS TFT LCD
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 81.85 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Galaxy F02s
  • Samsung One UI
  • April 9, 2021 (Official)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • 14 nm
  • Adreno 506
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 20.4 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy F02s FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F02S in India?

Samsung Galaxy F02S price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy F02S?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy F02S?

What is the Samsung Galaxy F02S Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy F02S Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy F02s