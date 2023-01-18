 Samsung Galaxy J4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J4

    Samsung Galaxy J4

    Samsung Galaxy J4 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J4 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Samsung Galaxy J4 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy J4 price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J4 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • F1.9
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 151.7 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • Back: Plastic
    • 77.2 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 175 grams
    Display
    • 71.04 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16:9
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Galaxy J4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Samsung
    • May 31, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.478 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.0
    • Up to 9.6 GB
    • 16 GB
    Samsung Galaxy J4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J4 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J4 price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J4?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J4?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J4 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy J4