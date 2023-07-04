 Samsung Galaxy M01s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M01s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M01s now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
See full specifications
Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • F2.0
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Single
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 7.8 mm
  • 75.8 mm
  • 168 grams
  • Gray, Light Blue
  • 156.9 mm
Display
  • 271 ppi
  • 80.27 %
  • 81.8 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • PLS TFT LCD
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 19:9
General
  • July 16, 2020 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung One UI
  • Galaxy M01s
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 3 GB
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 22.3 GB
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M01s FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M01S in India?

Samsung Galaxy M01S price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M01S?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M01S?

What is the Samsung Galaxy M01S Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy M01S Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M01s