Samsung Galaxy M10s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M10s Samsung Galaxy M10s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.35 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M10s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M10s now with free delivery.