Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M30s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M30s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M30s now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹13,999
64 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
16 MP
6000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy M30s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
  • 04h 54m 37s
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • 6000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • S5KGM2, ISOCELL Plus
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F2.0
  • No
Design
  • 159 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.1 mm
  • 188 grams
  • 8.9 mm
  • Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, Pearl White
Display
  • No
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 91 %
  • 420 nits
  • Yes with notch
  • 403 ppi
  • 84.02 %
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
General
  • September 18, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy M30s
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.486 W/kg
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • 10 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • 22.0 s
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 50 GB
Samsung Galaxy M30s FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M30S in India?

Samsung Galaxy M30S price in India at 14,069 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

