Samsung Galaxy M51s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M51s Samsung Galaxy M51s is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹22,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M51s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M51s in India is Rs. 22,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M51s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M51s in India is Rs. 22,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M51s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M51s (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M51s Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date September 10, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Operating System Android v11

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Fabrication 8 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Adreno 618

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

