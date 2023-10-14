Samsung Galaxy M52s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M52s Samsung Galaxy M52s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹22,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M52s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M52s in India is Rs. 22,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M52s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M52s in India is Rs. 22,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M52s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M52s (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M52s Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes Display Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) General Custom UI Samsung One UI

Launch Date September 11, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Fabrication 8 nm

Graphics Adreno 618

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

