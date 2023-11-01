Samsung Galaxy M64 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M64 Samsung Galaxy M64 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 35,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M64 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M64 in India is Rs. 35,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M64 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M64 in India is Rs. 35,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M64 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M64 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M64 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Battery 7000 mAh

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Processor Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 7000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type Super AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 3, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Mali-G76 MP12

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, Exynos M4 + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825

Fabrication 7 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

